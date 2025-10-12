Last month, I had a wake-up call.

My cohort students gave me some honest feedback about my new digital product. They told me it was priced “too cheaply” and didn’t reflect its true value. At first, I was a bit defensive, but then I took a step back and listened.

I swallowed my pride and they were right.

Not about the course, but about me.

The truth was, the low price wasn’t a reflection of the product’s worth. It was a reflection of my insecurities, my doubts, and my mindset.

Here’s the thing: all too often, we sell ourselves short, not because our work lacks value, but because we doubt ourselves. We hesitate. We become our worst detractors and listen to the little voice that is warning us with fear,

Will they pay for this?

Is it worth it?

Am I enough?

And sometimes, those thoughts keep us from charging what we’re truly worth.

It’s time for a mindset shift.

If you’re constantly undervaluing your work, your time, or your expertise, ask yourself:

What story am I telling myself about my worth?

Because the truth is, your work has value, but it starts with your mindset, your inner value.

Your confidence, your boundaries, your pricing, they’re all interconnected.

When you see yourself as valuable, you won’t shy away from charging what you deserve. Instead, you’ll stand firm, knowing that your work can make a positive impact and you will walk away with confidence if you have to.

Pricing isn’t just about numbers. It’s about how you see yourself and your own belief in what you have to offer and the impact you can make.

I used to think, “If I charge a lot, people might think it’s too expensive and will walk away.” But I was missing the point. The real question is:

Do I believe in the value I bring?

Can I really help people go from A to B?

Can I deliver on an actual transformation?

If I do, then my pricing should reflect that belief.

And so should yours.

It’s that simple and that hard at the same time.

Here’s an invitation for you:

Take a moment. Reflect on your current pricing and how you feel about it.

Are you proud of it?

Or does it stem from fear, guilt, or insecurity?

Be honest.

If you find yourself selling yourself short, ask: “What mental blocks am I holding onto?” Maybe it’s a fear of rejection, a belief that “you haven’t earned it yet,” or impostor syndrome whispering in your ear.

Whatever it is, you can challenge those stories.

Here’s how you can begin:

Value yourself fully. Recognize the unique gifts, skills, and experiences you bring to the table. No one else has your perspective or approach. Charge based on value, not fear. Pricing is a reflection of how much you believe your work is worth based on the transformation you can deliver. If you undervalue it, others will too. Set boundaries. Don’t be afraid to say no or raise your prices. Respect your work and your time and you will attract the right people, those looking for value, and transformation, not just a Black Friday deal. Shift your inner dialogue. Replace “Am I charging too much?” with “I am offering something valuable, and I deserve to be compensated fairly.” Practice confidence and manifest your worth: Celebrate your expertise, be your best advocate and trust that the right clients will recognize your value.

When you step into your worth with confidence and ownership, your work will resonate more deeply, and you’ll attract clients who come to you for the value you offer, not the cheap price.

So, don’t sell yourself cheap. Not because it’s easier or safer, but because you deserve to be paid what you’re truly worth and you will keep yourself accountable to your high standards and your promise.

Let’s raise our prices, our standards, and our belief in ourselves.

Because if not now, when?

