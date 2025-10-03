Today’s Guest Post is a very special one.

When

contacted me last month, little did I know I was about to cross paths with one of the most inspirational women on Substack.

She started writing in her 80s after going through some life tragedies that would have broken many people. Today, she empowers women over 60 to find their voice, both on paper and in life, through her publication, Author-Come-Lately.

Her story is one of courage, resilience and hope.

Welcome, Kisane, and thank you for sharing it with us ❤️

The Phone Call That’s Every Parent’s Worst Nightmare

It was in 2012 that the phone rang. It was the police. They informed me that one of my daughters was in the hospital after a fall and was undergoing emergency surgery. They said I should get to the hospital immediately.

Once I got there, the facts slowly began to emerge. My daughter had jumped from a balcony; it was a suicide attempt. They had called in a top surgeon to try and save her life. It was a horrific shock.

They saved my daughter, but she had suffered 5 strokes, and after the operation, she was quadriplegic, unable to move from the neck down. I became my daughter’s full-time carer. It was a gift to me to have her here with us until October 2019.

Like so many women in caring roles, I was completely focused on my daughter’s well-being. I did not notice the changes to a mole on my right cheek. By the time I had it seen by a doctor, it had become a level three melanoma. My first operation was in 2017. In 2018, they found the cancer had spread to my neck, and I had to undergo another major operation. I had to put my daughter into full-time care, which broke my heart. The only blessing is that we did not have to go through the nightmare of being cut off from each other during COVID-2020.

My Novel

Before retiring from lecturing at university, I had decided that I didn’t want to invest time in turning my PhD into an academic textbook. After I left, my sister said, “You know so much about child sexual abuse, you should write a book.”

I started to write while caring for my daughter. It was a way for me to get some ‘time-out’ without leaving the house. My novel, The Heiress, is a forbidden love story and incorporates the story of a British child migrant deported to Western Australia in the 1950s and the cover-up of clergy sexual abuse by the Australian bishops in the 1970s.

Substack - A New Chapter

I can’t remember how I heard about Substack, but I joined in January 2024, thinking that it would be a way to promote my book when I self-published later that year in October. Marketing was not my strong point, and I found it hard to write all the blurb required for setting up my newsletter Author-Come-Lately, and I kept on rewriting it! I was also not clear on what I should be writing about. Furthermore, I didn’t expect to find many women in my age bracket (80s!) on Substack.

Eventually, I uploaded my first post on 1 May 2024 and, of course, it was received with deafening silence. I didn’t realise till later that I had actually identified my core subscribers in that first post. Then, at the end of August, I uploaded a post into which I’d invested a great deal of time, with loads of researched references. Again, crickets. Then someone restacked it weeks later, and it suddenly took off and to date has had 565 likes, 151 comments and 65 restacks. It became my hero post, and I had finally found my people; women 60 and beyond!

Monetisation

I have never been keen on paywalling my posts, but I felt the time had come to generate an income from Substack. My challenge was to identify what to monetise. Over the previous few months, I had seen that this was also an issue for many of my subscribers and readers. Lightbulb moment!

I realised that my own background in writing units and training packages for my coaching clients qualified me to write a workbook to help women 50 and beyond with this challenge. Ironically, writing the workbook based upon my previous experience demonstrates exactly what I hope it will achieve for readers of the workbook! Namely, how our unique knowledge, skills and talents can be leveraged to create products and build a profitable business. Three amazing women also feature in the workbook as shining examples of how women 50 and beyond can start a new stream of income from scratch.

The fascinating thing I’ve found is that once you start the wheels turning over in your brain, you will find new ideas popping up. For example, I will be using previous counselling and video skills to start a new series of video interviews featuring women sixty and beyond on Substack who have authored a book in the last couple of years.

With kind permission from Veronica, here is the link to my workbook.

My next task is to read all Veronica’s posts to learn as much as I can about further avanues of monetisation and how they and my background might be a fit!

A huge “Thank You” to Veronica for giving me the opportunity to pop over to her newsletter and share my Substack story and I’d love to know your thoughts on monetisation.

