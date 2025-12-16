Cheers from Kaikōura, New Zealand 🇳🇿

My favorite part about growing my own community is precisely that: having my own little tribe around the world that bonds through a shared passion for creativity and storytelling.

And I’m not talking about numbers; I’m talking about personal stories and true connections because at the end of the day, we are in the people business.

Looking back at 2025, it was a year that inspired me to try new things and embrace change, and I have to thank you, my readers and my community, for it.

There are so many unsung heroes here doing extraordinary things with their digital ink, one page at a time.

Through collaborations, Guest Posts and chats, I have come to know my members better and the only word I have to describe how I feel is inspired.

Gail is squatting her way into her 70s, showing other women that age is just a number.

Urmila is challenging the status quo and advocating for a world where everyone belongs, regardless of skin color.

Magdalena and Neera are empowering people to step into the driver’s seat to write their best life script.

Kisane shows up every day to fill any room with joy in spite of having lost her daughter tragically, reminding us that life is a gift.

Margaret gives others a voice and a stage to share their story and their struggles.

Zsolt is turning his grief for his late wife into a legacy of memories for his family and beyond.

Gunnar has helped his mom publish not one but two books.

Katja is empowering women to be financially independent, so they don’t have to rely on anyone to live their lives with full agency.

Philip is growing a community to support carers who feel lonely and isolated while looking after his elderly mother.

Haniyeh is a medicine student from Iran who writes in her free time to advocate for women in countries where our voices are often silenced.

Cathy is growing a community to support women battling cancer, as her own daughter is going through that journey with courage and resilience.

So yes, when people ask me why I do what I do, it’s because of stories like this.

It’s because I feel inspired by the amazing legacy people are building through the power of writing and connecting.

The writing prompt: Your SEO Keyword for 2025

For me, 2025 was all about inspiration and I’d love to invite you to reflect on your year and come up with your own word.

Here are some guiding questions to help you:

What would be the keyword to define your 2025?

What is a feeling or value that most resonated with you?

What are you proud of and would like to celebrate?

This week I asked my members in the group chat and the responses were lovely:

Whether you want to publish a Note or a Post, I’d love to read you and discover your SEO Keyword.

📍Please tag me so that I can comment and help you restack your Post to promote it.

