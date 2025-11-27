When was the last time someone trashed your work?

You might not remember when it was, but you surely will remember how you felt, how your body reacted and your heart. You will remember your heart. It probably feels very real right now just thinking about it.

A few months ago, I was in a park in downtown Madrid with my daughters. It was April and the air was still crisp. They were playing on the slides and I received an email notification on my phone. From the title, it was a response to my newsletter, which is always exciting, or so I thought…

I opened it and I froze.

“STOP SENDING ME YOUR JUNK. Remove me NOW!!”

The phone was YELLING at me.

I felt my cheeks burn inside and I remember a sense of utter embarrassment taking over my body.

I looked around, scanning the park, with this irrational belief that everyone there had received the same email and was thinking the exact same thing. Then the voice in my head woke up:

Your work is junk.

Your work is junk.

My first instinct was, of course, to fire back because that’s what humans do. We react in the moment. It’s our animal instinct: protect, react, defend. I wanted to prove myself.

Name the feeling

Instead, I put the phone back, took a deep breath, then again, and took a moment to “name the feeling.” It’s a strategy that allows you to step back from the situation and become an observer, a judge of your own triggers and emotions.

I realized that that line from a stranger had unleashed something: the insecurities and self-doubts I had worked so hard to eliminate for three years, when I started writing in public. The imposter in me quickly grabbed a brush and painted a scenario in which my work was reduced to junk, something people don’t want. Not even for free.

I had taken that one line and turned it into my story.

I thought about all the hard work it had taken me to get to that exact point: over 100 newsletters, thousands of engagements, the writing, the editing, the follow-up. Over 10,000 people in my global community. And there I was, letting a stranger with the courage of an anonymous digital warrior disempower me, destroy my work, and my self-esteem.

I just wanted to make it go away and went to remove her from my newsletter, which means I had to access her profile:

“Personal growth. Women empowerment.” The irony.

And that’s when it hit me. That email was not a reflection of me at all.

This person had a lot of content but barely any engagement, let alone a community. And there she was, unleashing her anger and frustration at another woman trying to do her thing.

I never heard from her again, but never forgot the exact moment and the exact feeling I had that day either. This story just resurfaced after months because I read a newsletter from

last weekend on

where he was talking about that. How deep rejection, criticism and insults sink in. I read his story and it threw me straight into that park, feeling exposed, tiny and embarrassed to do what I do.

How do you deal with this?

Many people ask me how to deal with trolls, negative criticism and the dark side of exposing yourself in public.

The truth is, you have to do what’s right by you.

Did you know that Taylor Swift once said on Instagram that she doesn’t read the comments on social media because they get under her skin? Taylor Swift. The most influential woman in the world.

My writing buddy

decided to close his YouTube channel with over half a million subscribers because he couldn’t cope with the toxicity.

My collaborator

once said she doesn’t engage with trolls or attacks because she’s not going to change their opinions or gain anything, so it’s a waste of time.

It’s a zero-sum game and there are no winners because there’s nothing to win, no prize at stake.

Yes, social media can be a very toxic place. As you grow your influence and visibility, you become a bigger target for good and for bad. You receive invitations to podcasts and stages, you are contacted by literary festivals and conferences, but you also receive more attacks and criticism, which can become mentally exhausting and emotionally draining.

The toll you pay

Every time a hater hits your inbox, you pay a toll in the currency of energy, focus, and self-esteem, but guess what: You don’t have to. That’s the catch and that toll fee is totally up to you.

My only advice is this: set your boundaries to protect your space. Every day I have a bunch of people unsubscribe, but I have the notifications off because I don’t need negative triggers. That allows me to focus on the people who are here and want to grow with me.

As a public speaker, whenever I deliver a session or workshop to a client, there is always one hater. A few months ago, I gave a talk for 500+ people for the largest insurance company in Hong Kong, AIA. The rating was excellent, yet when the comments came in, one participant said they had learned nothing new. Nada. Basically, I had wasted one hour of their life. Two months later, they hired me again for another event for the same team.

This is what I’ve learned.

You can’t be everyone’s cup of tea, so you might as well be your own cup of tea – I actually prefer coffee.

People seldom change their opinion on social media: they selectively find the green signals that validate their own thoughts and ignore the colors they don’t like. But you can agree to disagree or at least plant a seed and a lemon for thought.

Successful people stay in their lane: I’ve never received destructive criticism from someone who was successful and felt good in their skin. When people attack others, they are usually channeling their own frustration: poor results, jealousy, lack of sex…go figure.

You can’t control how you feel, but you can control how you process those feelings and how you react to them (or don’t). Name the feeling, unwrap it.

If you play the toxicity game, be ready to get poisoned. When you engage with a hater, there are always two losers in the story.

Don’t react, respond: when you react, you are playing someone else’s game. When you respond, you regain agency and control.

Silence kills provocation.

And that day at the park?

I realized that what people tell you says a lot about them but how you react says a lot about you.

I didn’t win but I grew.

How do you deal with toxicity?

I would love to hear your stories in the comments or hit reply and I always answer (well, almost always ;)

