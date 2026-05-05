A Crash Course in Substack Growth: The "Let Them In" Strategy

In this live session, Neera Mahajan and I talk about the power of connection as a way to grow your community.

Most writers and creators focus too much on broadcasting, sharing and creating, yet they neglect the importance of connecting with the few who are already here and invest in growing a real community.

The strategy I have used to grow both my publications to thousands of subscribers is very simple: Let them in.

The “Let them in” strategy

Find ways and channels for your readers to connect with you and with each other.

Create something AI can’t replicate: the human connection.

We share simple yet effective practices to help you create that connection:

Ask a question in your welcome email to be more than just “housekeeping.”

Use every comment in your Post/ Note as an opportunity to build a conversation

Go beyond the “Thank you for commenting” and find a point of connection

Dedicate 20 minute-blocks daily to engage, comment and build relationships

Don’t be afraid to use the Group Chat even if it’s quiet at first

Scale connection through segmented campaigns (you can email your most engaged subscribers and send them a personalized message)

Find opportunities to collaborate with others

Talking about collaboration, my Group Chat has weekly collaboration days where participants pitch their idea, share their projects and find new partners. It’s totally free and the doors are open 🌳🍋

How are you lettimg them in?

Let us know in the comments!

Thank you Geetika, Caterina, Chad Thiele, Mary Lummerding, Hieu Vu, Florence Acosta, Nursepreneur & RN Coach and many more for joining live!