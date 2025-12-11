A Chat with a New York Times Bestseller Author [And How She Got a 125K US$ Advance]

Becoming a NYT Betseller is the dream for many authors but…

What does it take to become one?

That’s exactly what I talk about in this 45-minute chat with

, author of

, winner of multiple literary awards, and Substack Bestseller for her publication,

.

If you are an author, aspire to write a book, or want to take your writing career to the next level, grab your favorite drink and watch the replay.

What we talk about:

- From childhood dream to successful author: how a girl with zero literary connections became a NYT bestselling novelist.

- Normalizing rejection as redirection and the humble beginnings.

- The random way she got her first novel published without an agent.

- The importance of building relationships in the industry: independent booksellers, fellow authors, local literary scene (and how bringing brownies can help ;)

- Why starting local (San Francisco for Michelle, Hong Kong for me) is still the #1 secret to breaking through.

- The surprising truth about the New York Times Bestseller list: why volume isn’t enough.

- Book festivals & literary fairs around the world: how to get invited (and sometimes even paid to fly!) to Singapore, India, Bali, and beyond.

Check out 10 literary festivals that sponsor travel expenses.

- How publisher advances work for authors and how she got an advance of…125K US$ (!).

- Economics: brutally honest talk on tiny royalties and why Substack is changing everything.

A down-to-earth chat with practical tips you won’t find in any “how to get published” manual.

We left this session 100% FREE to support our community and peers because it’s a tough world out there and authors support authors ❤️

It would be incredible if you could help us share it with your network ✨

