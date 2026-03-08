Have you noticed how some people have this electrifying aura that can totally shift the energy in the room?

Meet my premium member Gail K.

The first time I saw “The Old Black Lady” on my Substack feed, I had to stop scrolling. There was something magnetic about this woman squatting her way into her 70s that was uplifting. And I was not the only one…

Gail has the power to make people stop and smile. If you don’t believe me, I actually have proof. I have tracked how many times this woman has gone viral and then I lost count because it got boring!

Whether you are feeling a bit down about ageing and the second act or you are a Gen Z that needs some motivation, The Old Black Lady’s got you.

Her story of reinvention at 65 is exactly what we need in this world: a bit of hope, a bit of badass attitude and more squats, please!

So let’s celebrate International Women’s Day together and channel the Gail in us.

“You’re highly compensated enough. We’re not willing to pay you any more money.”

Those words still ring in my ears.

After 16 years at a prestigious K Street law firm in Washington, DC, I suddenly found myself at a crossroads I hadn’t planned for. I had just returned from a four‑month medical leave after losing the hearing in one ear. I was 63, exhausted, and sitting across from the managing partner when he said the quiet part out loud.

What I heard in my mind was “You’re done. This is as good as it gets.”

In that moment, it felt like an ending. Looking back, it was the beginning of something extraordinary.

In fact what I heard when I returned to my office and sat down was “They don’t get to decide how much money I make.” It felt like a spiritual download from a higher power because that was not a normal thought for the woman I was at that time.

What if the things you believe are “impossible” only feel that way because someone else told you they were? What if you’ve quietly absorbed other people’s limits about age, ambition, beauty, and desire and made them your own?

That’s exactly what I had done.

I worried no one would hire a woman my age. I worried I was too young for Social Security and too old to start over. I worried I didn’t have enough savings, that I might end up broke, or even homeless.

But beneath all that fear was an even scarier question:

What if my best years were already behind me?

A few days later, sitting in my car, the place where most of my real prayers happen, I finally said out loud:

“Dear God, how do I un‑brainwash myself?”

That question launched a 17‑month season of preparation and self‑discovery. I devoured podcasts and books about life coaching, reinvention, and purpose. I enrolled in a three‑month program to figure out what I was truly here to do.

That course changed everything.

I realized I didn’t want another job. I wanted a life. I wanted freedom. I wanted to help other women rewrite their own stories, starting with the one about being “too old.”

I became a Life Coach.

At 65, I officially walked away from my $105,000 accounting salary at the law firm and bet on myself. The very next year, I tripled that salary and brought in $300,000.

Everyone wants the strategy behind that sentence, but the truth is this: the strategy only worked because I stopped letting other people decide what was possible for a 60‑something Black woman who refused to fade into the background.

I got spicy.

Spicy, Seasoned, and Just Getting Started

So what does it really mean to be “Spicy, Seasoned, and Just Getting Started” in your late 60s?

Spicy is the part of you that refuses to dim your light to make other people comfortable. It’s the spark you felt at 17, when life still felt wide open. It’s saying yes to visibility, yes to money, yes to being fully seen—wrinkles, stretch marks, reading glasses and all.

For me, getting spicy meant starting a coaching business when most people my age were talking about retirement. It meant raising my prices, getting on camera, and letting myself be bold, opinionated, and fully expressed instead of “nice” and quiet.

Seasoned is the wisdom you’ve earned the hard way.

Those 16 years at the law firm? They weren’t wasted. They taught me how to navigate demanding environments, handle money, manage pressure, and show up for clients no matter what. Every layoff, every health scare, every “you’re too much” or “you’re asking for too much” became seasoning.

When women work with me now, they’re not just getting a coach. They’re getting decades of lived experience: fitness, wellness, corporate, entrepreneurship, and reinvention, over and over again.

Just Getting Started is the most radical part.

It’s the decision to treat 65, 68, 69, even 70 as a starting line, not a finish line. It’s allowing yourself to become a beginner again; to learn new platforms, new technologies, new ways of doing business, without making it mean you’re “behind.”

At 65, I didn’t end my career. I began my next one.

And then came the plot twist I never saw coming.

Moving to Substack at 68

After the big income year, I hit a wall. I burned out. My body and nervous system needed a different pace, a different way of doing business.

I went on a healing journey. I slowed down. I got honest about what I actually wanted my life to feel like, not just what I wanted my income to be.

In 2025, at 68 years young, I did something that would’ve sounded ridiculous to my 63‑year‑old self:

I moved my writing and a big part of my business to Substack.

Instead of trying to keep up with algorithm‑driven social media, I chose a platform built for depth, relationships and long‑form storytelling. I started sharing the truth about weight, identity, money, aging, and impossible goals for women over 50.

And the wildest thing happened.

People showed up. They subscribed. They shared. They wrote back.

Today, one year later, I’m approaching 5,000 subscribers and building what many people my age quietly believe is impossible: a writing‑based, community‑driven business in my late 60s and soon, my 70s.

I’ve been invited to teach about Substack inside other coaches’ programs. I’ve spoken on panels. I’m designing new offers that treat Substack as a “business‑in‑a‑box” for women who want to turn their hard‑won experience into income, impact, and freedom.

All because I refused to believe that a managing partner’s sentence was the final word on my value.

This Isn’t Just About Me

I’m sharing this with you because I know I’m not the only one who has absorbed someone else’s story about what life is “supposed” to look like after 50, 60, or 70.

Maybe you’ve convinced yourself:

“It’s too late to start a business.”

“No one wants to hear from someone my age.”

“I missed my window.”

I want you to consider a different possibility:

What if your age is your greatest asset?

What if the stories you’ve lived, the careers you’ve had, the family you’ve raised, the identities you’ve worn and shed—what if all of that is exactly what makes you the most qualified person in the room?

Not in spite of your age.

Because of it.

A Question For Your Next Act

You don’t have to quit your job tomorrow or launch a six‑figure offer next week.

But you can take one spicy, seasoned step toward the life you actually want.

Maybe that looks like:

Starting the newsletter you’ve been talking about for a year.

Raising your hand for a creative project instead of waiting to be picked.

Hiring support instead of telling yourself you should “figure it out alone”.

At 69, I’m not winding down. I’m gearing up for the next phase of my reinvention journey—with a growing audience, a clear voice, and a vision that stretches far beyond 70.

The question I’ll leave you with is the same one I now ask my clients:

If you’re not done yet, and you’re not, what would it look like to be spicy, seasoned, and just getting started… right now?

XOXO,

Gail K.

The Old Black Lady Chronicles

