In 2025, my writing-speaking business had its best year ever in growth, customers and revenue. I also had the biggest month ever since I became a solopreneur: 16K US$ in October! Some months were slow too, but that gave me a glimpse of the potential and what’s possible as a solopreneur.

Yes, strategy helped, but the 2 key growth drivers were:

Speaking in public Collaborations

Speaking in public is the most underrated and underused tool for writers because it accelerates everything you do organically, without paid media or hardcore sales.

You get free visibility, access new networks, build your personal brand and attract inbound leads and clients. Thanks to public speaking, I don’t have to do cold calls or outreach campaigns (which I hate). The business comes to you.

Collaborations are awesome because when both parties approach it with an abundance mindset, it’s a guaranteed win-win: more exposure, cross-promotion, third-party credibility, incremental revenue…

But it’s not always easy, especially when you are starting and you also have to know what types of partnerships are more suitable for you and how to pitch effectively.

In 2025, I had 65+ collaborations for my writing-speaking business and my plan is to do even more in 2026 because I saw the benefits firsthand. The best way to illustrate what I mean is through real examples, so that you can get ideas, best practices and tips on how you can leverage partnerships to fire up your business.

So, let’s get the ball rolling and feel free to add your own ideas and experiences in the comments so that we can all learn and grow together.

1. Guest Posts & Cross-Posts

My vision at The Lemon Tree Mindset is to empower people to turn their creativity into their lifestyle and to do so, I love inviting my premium members to share their stories with my Substack community via “Guest Posts.” They usually share their own journey as creative entrepreneurs and how they are building their thing.

Every month, I invite 2 Guests and add a short intro to promote their work and send subscribers their way.

I also ask them to “Cross-Post” it to their subscribers to reach more viewers. More viewers within the first hours increases the chances of getting organically boosted within Substack (feed, trending…).

💡Tip: To Cross-Post on Substack, go to any Post and click the 3 dots at the top. You then add an intro and send it to your subscribers.

2. Live sessions

Live sessions were one of the 2025 highlights for me. I was hesitant at first but I now LOVE them because they are natural, organic, unpolished, uncurated, imperfect. Basically, the opposite of the crap I see on Instagram these days and I find that refreshingly real and approachable.

Plus, it has helped me create strong connections with other writers, authors and creators from all over the world.

Surprisingly, many people love them too (I often have 70-80 live viewers), as it creates a direct connection in ways a written post can’t. There’s a certain intimacy about it and many viewers then become my Founding Members and coaching clients.

View Subscription Options 🌟

If you are keen to try, find a partner you trust and talk about a topic that you are passionate about. You don’t need to be an expert, simply share your story, where you are in your journey and remember who you are talking to so that it’s about them.

💡Tip: To find your partner, join the FREE chat at The Lemon Tree Mindset and pitch during the Collaboration Day.

3. Podcasts & Interviews

Podcasts and interviews are a great low-risk, low-stakes entry point for collaboration because it’s just you and the host and you don’t have to worry about the additional stress that comes with a live session.

Many podcasts and shows are now multiplatform, so one episode can simultaneously reach YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, which means exposure. Another huge benefit is the discoverability: when people or potential clients search for you online, your videos come up, helping you build business proof and credibility. You become more discoverable.

💡 Tip: Don’t let the host do all the heavy lifting and find ways to repurpose the interview/ video. You can turn it into a blog, a newsletter, snippets for social media…

4. Co-hosted webinars

Co-hosting webinars or masterclasses with another creator works well when you both have more sizeable and established communities. This is a bit more advanced as it requires more preparation, but it can also have a huge impact and have a higher conversion rate.

While podcasts tend to be more conversational, webinars typically have a heavier educational component and go deeper into a topic. On January 19th, my buddy Gunnar Habitz and I are co-hosting a FREE Webinar on the LinkedIn-Substack Wheel. Each of us will lead one part of the presentation and join forces for the Q&A.

I recommend partnering with a co-host who has complementary skills to yours so that you both play to your strengths and add different skillsets.

💡Tip: Create a LinkedIn Event for maximum exposure and use all your channels to promote it.

Sing up to the FREE Webinar 🎬

5. Partnerships with non-profits

For those of you who want to flex your public speaking muscles, I recommend starting the partnership with non-profit organizations. These can range from Chambers of Commerce to charities, associations, networks that focus on your topic (women’s, entrepreneurs, parents…) and more. You can also tackle co-working spaces, as they are always looking to host events to attract new members and engage the existing ones.

💡 Tip: Join their events first or become a member to get a sense of the vibe and how they run them and start building a relationship with the organizers. Focus on the people first and the opportunities will follow.

6. Collaboration with the literary community

This one is a bonus for my fellow authors. Selling books is bloody hard and we must take every opportunity to find new readers outside our own community.

One of the best places to poke into is the literary community around you (physically and online). Check out independent book stores in your city, book clubs and literary journals that feature authors and review books. They are all great places to get exposure.

I’ve built a great relationship with a leading bookstore in Hong Kong, BOOKAZINE and every time I launch a book, we host a book talk and signing together.

Book clubs are also a great channel to support your author brand and business. You can search and find book clubs related to your topic. The members love meeting the author and having the opportunity to discuss the book with the person who wrote it!

💡 Tip: Join literary events in your city, such as Book Fairs and festivals and book launches. That’s how I got my spot into the Hong Kong International Literary Festival!

I hope these collaborations give you the inspiration to try something new, the courage to pitch your idea and the discipline to make it happen.

And remember: it doesn’t have to be perfect. Make it exist first and you can worry about the rest later.

If you found it valuable, please comment and share it with your community. One click goes a long way ❤️

Let’s plant a beautiful and colorful lemon tree 🌳🍋

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

If you want to collaborate more strategically and get actual results and partners, check out my MasterMind on Collaboration (Premium Members):

🗓️ 19 January 8pm EST/ 20 January 8am London:

- Find out the best ways to collaborate in the digital space in 2026

- Best practices from other creators

- How to incorporate collaboration into your creator strategy (cadence, type..)

- Pitch your idea and find potential collaborators live!

Upgrade now 🌟

Substack Course 🎓