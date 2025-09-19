Hi,

Starting an online business has never been easier.

But here's the brutal truth: Most people fail because they focus on the wrong activities and quit too soon.

I know this because I was one of them. Over the course of a decade, I failed at four different blogs and affiliate marketing attempts. I was wasting entire days creating content that nobody read, tweaking website designs that didn't matter, and chasing the latest "growth hacks" instead of focusing on what actually builds a business.

Most people give up after their first failure. But my failures taught me something valuable: the difference between busy work and activities that actually move the needle.

Here's what I learned the hard way: for any online business, you need just two things - an offer (service or product) and paying clients. That's it.

After years of trial and error, I finally cracked the code and quit my last 9-to-5. The secret wasn't working harder - it was working on the right things every single day.

I'm going to share the three daily activities that actually grow a one-person online business. These aren't theoretical concepts - they're the exact activities that took me from serial failure to sustainable success. Master these three, and you'll skip years of frustration and false starts.

Drive Traffic

You can have the best offer in the world, but what happens if nobody knows about it?

Nothing.

This is about driving traffic to your offer. Getting real eyeballs on what you're selling. Marketing that actually converts browsers into buyers.

Here's what most people get wrong: they think if they post enough content, customers will magically appear. But traffic without intent is just vanity metrics.

Paid vs. Organic Traffic

Some people swear by paid ads. I tried Facebook ads for my previous business, but here's what I learned - if you don't know what you're doing, you'll burn through money fast. Unless you're an ads expert, I'd recommend starting with organic traffic that actually converts.

Three Traffic Strategies That Help Generate Sales:

1. Strategic Affiliates (Leverage Other People's Audiences) I reached out to one of my favorite creators - someone I'd collaborated with before - and he agreed to become my affiliate. The key? I didn't pitch a stranger. I leveraged an existing relationship to tap into his audience.

2. Smart Collaborations (Mutual Value Creation) Collaborations are one of my favorite ways to reach new audiences. I've had the opportunity to collaborate with several amazing creators over the years, and it's always exciting when I can provide real value to someone else's community while naturally introducing them to my expertise. The best collaborations happen when both parties genuinely care about serving their audiences - that's when everyone wins.

3. Substack Recommendations. This is my favorite because recommendations work even while you're sleeping. Real traffic from real people who trust the recommender. The numbers don’t lie.

Screenshot by the author.

The Morning Choice That Changes Everything

Most people wake up and immediately scroll through social media, consuming content from others. If you spend that first hour driving traffic to your own offer, you'll move forward while everyone else moves sideways.

Switch off the phone. Say no to distractions.

Drive traffic to what you're selling.

Write

Writing is the secret weapon of the digital economy that most people completely underestimate.

Here's what blew my mind: everything you do online involves writing. Your sales pages, newsletters, social posts, product descriptions, and landing pages - it's all copywriting. And if you're not monetizing your writing skills, you're leaving serious money on the table.

This doesn't mean you need to be Shakespeare. But if you want to succeed in any niche, strong writing skills are non-negotiable.

Blog — writing.

Ebook — writing.

Website — writing

Messages — writing.

Newsletter — writing.

Landing page- writing.

Digital course — writing.

YouTube script—writing.

Writing Is Your Money-Making Machine

But here's the real power of writing: it's about building rapport with your audience. Every piece of content you create is a chance to communicate, build trust, and strengthen your relationship with your community.

Screenshot by the author

The Age Myth (That Keeps People Stuck)

I started writing seriously in my 50s. Most people told me it was "too late." But I have community members who started in their 60s and 70s and are crushing it.

When I began, I wrote every single day for at least 100 consecutive days. Not because I'm a masochist, but because consistency is the only way to develop this skill. You can't write sporadically and expect to get good at it.

Every piece of content you create should serve your audience while positioning you as the go-to person in your niche.

That's how writing becomes your unfair advantage.

Monetize

Let's cut through the BS: you need paying clients. Period.

Yet somehow, people feel "cringy" about sales. Here's the reality check - we all sell something every single day. If you've never sold anything online, you're already selling your time to an employer for a fixed rate. Why not sell your skills and knowledge to a global audience instead?

Monetizing isn't complicated - it's figuring out how you're going to make money. It boils down to three things:

Creating an offer people actually want

Developing products or services that solve real problems

Converting prospects into paying clients

I currently sell ebooks, mini-courses, subscriptions, online consultations, and sponsored posts. For you, it might be memberships, coaching programs, paid communities, cohorts, workshops - whatever fits your expertise.

I converted one of my newsletters into an ebook and transformed my Substack growth strategy into a mini-course on Gumroad. Even without hard promotion, it generates income.

Screenshot by the author

Reality Check: There's No "Passive" Income

Let me burst a bubble - truly passive income doesn't exist. Everything requires maintenance, updates, and ongoing effort. But that doesn't mean it's not worth it.

Start Small, Think Big

Some creators have one offer, others have many. Figure out what works for YOUR situation. What works for big creators won't work for you simply due to audience size and conversion rates. But you can absolutely make a decent income with a smaller audience - you just need to be more proactive with messages, calls, and direct outreach.

Your First Offer Will Probably Suck (And That's OK)

I wrote my first ebook 5 years ago, and I'm glad you haven't seen it! The only way to improve is to create something, get it in front of real customers, and refine based on their feedback.

Focus on making your first $1,000, not six figures in 90 days. Because $1,000 is realistic and can be scaled up later.

Without monetizing, you'll get frustrated and eventually quit. Being broke shouldn't be a badge of honor. It should be a motivation to improve.

Summary

Most people fail at online businesses because they're busy being busy, not because they lack talent or ideas.

I wasted years jumping between shiny tactics, tweaking designs that didn't matter, and chasing "growth hacks" that never worked. My 4 failed blogs and affiliate marketing attempts taught me a harsh lesson: activity without strategy is just expensive procrastination.

But my failures revealed the exact formula that finally worked:

The 3 Daily Activities That Actually Matter:

Drive Traffic - Attract genuine interest in your offer through strategic partnerships, targeted collaborations, referrals, and effective marketing. Write - Build rapport and trust through consistent writing that positions you as the go-to expert Monetize - Focus on creating offers people want and turning prospects into paying clients

Delegate about the same amount of time on each of them. Neglect any of them and you will fail.

That's why many great writers stay broke - they create amazing content but never drive traffic or monetize it. That's why some people gain a large following but fail to make money - they drive traffic and create content, but never convert it into sales.

All three activities must work together.

This is exactly what took me from serial failure to quitting my last 9-to-5. Everything is learnable. You can do it.

The choice is yours: keep doing what everyone else does, or start focusing on what actually moves the needle.

P.S.

What's the biggest challenge you're facing with your online business right now? Are you struggling more with driving traffic, creating content that converts, or turning your audience into paying customers?

