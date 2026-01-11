Hi All,

If you are starting on Substack or are feeling invisible, I hear you. It’s not easy.

The truth is, you have to talk to the wall for a long time to build trust and be seen. It took me one full year to get traction, and even with over 13,000 subscribers today, many of my Notes flop, so I’m still figuring things out.

What I do know is that being human beats hacks and AI any day.

Sometimes we overcomplicate things, but people are here for the connection and the best way to beat robots and algorithms is by connecting: sharing your story, what makes your heart sing, what you are building or running away from, your hobbies, your passions…

We are in the writing people business.

Below are some ideas and prompts that can help you build real connections with readers and turn them into subscribers and even collaborators. I’ve been writing on Substack for 3 years, have grown a Substack Bestseller, and although the algorithm always changes, the nature of human connection doesn’t: it’s about sharing a little piece of yourself that makes someone say, “I needed to read this today.”

Prompt 1: A mini story

People love stories because they are human and help us relate at an emotional level.

We live life through stories. You just have to look around with curiosity and pay attention to the little details: an act of kindness from a stranger, a random encounter, a brief moment of happiness…all of these can turn into your next story.

Neela 🌶️ is the best at sharing stories with squirrels. They are super cute and somehow you can’t get enough of these little rascals!

Prompt 2: A first time

I love how Neera Mahajan blends storytelling in this Note to share how she started journaling and the picture makes it real and human.

Prompt 3: A flop

There are enough people out there sharing how fantabulous they are.

Sharing your mistakes openly lets people in because we all relate to the underdog.

Don’t be afraid of sharing the stories that make you feel embarrassed or silly. They are often the ones that people love most because it could be any of us and remind us how beautiful imperfection is.

Prompt 4: A strong stand

Having a firm stand is hard because we are people pleasers by nature, but daring to share your views unapologetically is a great conversation opener and often triggers a debate, like Kisane Slaney PhD here talking about the George Clooney Effect.

Prompt 5: An Interesting fact

I love everything fitness and health, and Dan Go always has fantastic advice, great info and tips that go beyond the mainstream wisdom. Doing a mix of tips and education backed up by science is a great formula to stand out and be useful.

Prompt 6: What you are up to

I love sharing what I’m working on, planning and how my business is evolving. Not with numbers and stats but with real in-action shots and images.

Use Notes to bring your business to life: a picture of your webinar, a sneak-peek of your new project, the behind-the-scenes of your new book…

Prompt 7: Something you’ve learned

Magdalena Ponurska turned an interesting fact about neuroscience and the power of naming emotions into a short, punchy Note. Interesting, educational and conversational all at once.

Asking a question at the end is a great way to engage the community.

Prompt 8: Share your hobby (mine is triathlon!)

Humans connect through shared passions and interests. Runners love meeting other runners and you would be surprised by how many subscribers and clients come to me because of fitness and sports in general.

Your hobby is part of who you are so don’t leave it behind. Tell us about your yoga class, your art and your pottery. We are all here for that too!

This morning, I ran a half marathon in Hong Kong and I posted a little Note to share the excitement with my community and motivate others to get out there and exercise.

Prompt 9: Behind the scenes

People love to know a bit more about the person behind the publication, not just the writer and the creator. What you do in your free time, how you spend your summers, and what your life looks like outside the Substack bubble.

I really enjoyed this Note from Maya Say where she shares more about her solopreneur life (and I’m slightly jealous too!)

Prompt 10: A testimonial

Sharing reviews and testimonials is a fantastic way to let people know how your clients really feel about working with you and what the real impact is.

Don’t be afraid to share the good words from your customers. They help you build credibility and go a long way. In this case, my Founding Member Charlie Garcia is absolutely killing it and I want the world to know about it.

Prompt 11: A Celebration

You don’t need to win an Oscar or complete a marathon to celebrate. The small wins are worth a party too. Gail K. celebrates her rising on Substack and she threw a heck of a party!

Prompt 12: Introduce your pet

One of the best things about working from home is that I get to spend hours every day with my furry friend, Django, a 9-year-old Frenchie that snores like a piglet and thinks he’s a big. scary guard dog.

So, if you are a solopreneur, this is like introducing your team (but better).

Prompt 13: A handwritten note

My notebooks are filled with notes, reminders, motivational quotes and to-do items.

Sometimes I share them openly, without filters and the handwriting always stands out.

Prompt 14: A launch

Whenever you launch something, anything, take it as an opportunity to share it with your community. Authors celebrate authors!

David McIlroy is great at sharing his books, doing cover reveals, giving updates…be creative and have fun sharing your creativity with the world!

Prompt 15: The timeline

The good thing about ageing is that you get to brag about how old you were when you started writing! The silver lining…

Prompt 16: A motivational quote

I love reading and sharing things that inspire me. From quotes from famous people to infographics and motivational bits that keep us going.

Have you read something encouraging today?

Did you see something that made you smile?

There goes your next Note!

Prompt 17: A technical tip

You can use Notes to share tactical tips and bits of knowledge so that people want more. Think the teaser before the appetizer.

I often share tips that help me as a writer and speaker and then develop them into long-form Posts.

Prompt 18: A personal story

Carrie Cariello does an incredible job at raising awareness of autism by sharing stories about her son Jack. I won’t spoil the beans but this story won the hearts of Substack and as a mom myself, I felt the love ❤️

Prompt 19: Add some humor!

Sometimes we forget that Notes should be fun, so don’t take yourself too seriously.

I often share things that make me laugh or that I hope will make others smile.

As my friend, the brilliant Jennie O’Connor always says, “the person who is having the most fun wins.”

What’s one thing that made you giggle today?

Happy Sunday and if you liked this, please share so that we can all grow together 🌳🍋

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

Collaboration is acceleration!

Check out my January MasterMind on Collaboration to grow your writing-speaking business (paid subscribers):

A brainstorm on how to collaborate effectively.

Exchange of best practices from various creators.

Overview at different types of collaborations: Guest Posts/ Cross-Posts, podcasts, co-authored books, lives..

Strategies to collaborate with external organizations.

Opportunity to pitch your collab idea and get feedback and input.

A supportive community to meet peers and exchange ideas to grow.

This session is for my paid subscribers and I’d love to have you there 🌳🍋

🗓️ Session America / Asia Pacific: 19 Jan 8pm EST || 20 Jan 9am Hong Kong || 12 pm Sydney

🗓️ Session Europe/ Africa / India: 20 Jan 8am London || 9am Paris || 1.30pm Mumbai || 4pm Hong Kong

I want to join the MasterMind 🌟