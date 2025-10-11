One of the most wonderful parts about being an author is bringing your books to life.

I'll never forget my first-ever book signing. It was in Hong Kong and my daughters were there with me, welcoming the guests and telling them that the author was their mommy ❤️

From there, I started to pitch to literary festivals and find opportunities to introduce my books to the world.

This year, I spoke at the largest literary festival in Southern India and next month I’ll launch my book The Anti-Procrastinator at the Singapore Writers Festival. If you are in Singapore, come say hi on November 1st! You can register here.

Speaking at literary events is not easy because funds are generally scarce and there is a lot of competition but it’s worth the effort. It builds your author brand, fosters connections with readers and peers, and opens doors to new publishing opportunities, elevating your work in the global literary community. That’s how I pitched my book to Penguin Random House.

Even after 4 books, I still get a lot of nos, but that’s part of the journey, right? The key is to keep showing up for yourself, promoting your work and creating opportunities because being an author is not just an action, it’s a mindset and a lifestyle.

As the topic for October is creating a writing-speaking ecosystem, I want to encourage all my fellow authors to start speaking in public to reach more people and make a bigger impact.

If you don’t know where you start, my digital course Speak to Scale can help you get started, pitch to events, festivals and companies and elevate your offer, creating new income streams.

In 2.5 years, I’ve grown a 6-figure business thanks to a writing-speaking ecosystem, and I want to share my strategy with you.

Below is a list of 10 international literary festivals from different countries that sponsor international authors with travel and accommodation funds. I also share tips to help you successfully pitch to the organizers.

