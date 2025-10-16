The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋
My Accent Used to Sabotage Every Presentation.
Now It’s Why People Remember Me.
10 hrs ago
•
Veronica Llorca-Smith
and
Magdalena Ponurska
11
7
How To Build A Writing Business [Without Selling Your Soul]
Mindset, strategies and tips to go from zero to a business and a Substack Bestseller
Oct 14
•
Veronica Llorca-Smith
and
Derek Hughes
18
38:37
Are You Selling Yourself Cheap?
How to increase your price with ownership and confidence
Oct 12
•
Veronica Llorca-Smith
21
2
10 Literary Festivals That Sponsor Authors [With Process & Tips To Apply]
Tips to pitch to literary festivals.
Oct 11
•
Veronica Llorca-Smith
12
6
Breaking Through: The Key To "Hockey Stick Growth" [Special Bundle]
How to build your writing-speaking ecosystem and elevate your creative business.
Oct 9
•
Veronica Llorca-Smith
15
What Is Your Purpose? — Issue #12: Veronica Llorca-Smith
When life gives you lemons, use the seeds to plant your lemon tree
Published on Self Disciplined
•
Oct 8
Build a Community, not a Newsletter [and How To Use The Group Chat]
Strategies to grow your Substack community, engage your members and gain paid subscribers.
Oct 5
•
Veronica Llorca-Smith
and
Ciler from Newsletter Circle
20
1
37:52
Heartbroken
A story of courage and reinvention
Oct 3
•
Veronica Llorca-Smith
and
Kisane Slaney PhD
20
11
September Report, October Lemonade and a Little Story
Strategies to grow and monetize your creative business.
Oct 1
•
Veronica Llorca-Smith
18
1
September 2025
Mastering Multilingual Substacks (FREE Recording)
Strategies and tips to manage Substack publications in different languages
Sep 30
•
Veronica Llorca-Smith
and
Katja Groesser
25
6
31:58
My Substack Offer Wasn't Selling Until I Did These 3 Things
Strategies and mindset to gain more paid subscribers
Sep 26
•
Veronica Llorca-Smith
40
7
From Zero to 8 Income Streams In 2.5 Years [With Examples]
Strategies to create a diversified creator portfolio with examples and tips.
Sep 23
•
Veronica Llorca-Smith
29
4
