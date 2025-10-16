The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

My Accent Used to Sabotage Every Presentation.
Now It’s Why People Remember Me.
  
How To Build A Writing Business [Without Selling Your Soul]
Mindset, strategies and tips to go from zero to a business and a Substack Bestseller
  
Are You Selling Yourself Cheap?
How to increase your price with ownership and confidence
  
10 Literary Festivals That Sponsor Authors [With Process & Tips To Apply]
Tips to pitch to literary festivals.
  
Breaking Through: The Key To "Hockey Stick Growth" [Special Bundle]
How to build your writing-speaking ecosystem and elevate your creative business.
  
What Is Your Purpose? — Issue #12: Veronica Llorca-Smith
When life gives you lemons, use the seeds to plant your lemon tree
Build a Community, not a Newsletter [and How To Use The Group Chat]
Strategies to grow your Substack community, engage your members and gain paid subscribers.
  
Heartbroken
A story of courage and reinvention
  
September Report, October Lemonade and a Little Story
Strategies to grow and monetize your creative business.
  
